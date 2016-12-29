SF-Bound Greyhound Bus Crashes On I-5; 3 Injured

FRESNO, Calif. (CBS SF & AP) — Three people have been hospitalized after a Greyhound bus and a big rig crashed on Interstate 5 near Kettleman City in the Central Valley.
The California Highway Patrol says the crash occurred around 4:40 a.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 5 at Highway 41. The bus ended up on an embankment and a semi-truck flipped.
The bus was traveling to San Francisco and was carrying 46 passengers plus a driver. Two injured passengers and the driver of the truck were taken to Coalinga Regional Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.
Investigators told CBS 47 that fog did not appear to have played a role in the crash.
CHP closed northbound lanes on I-5 and diverted traffic around the crash.