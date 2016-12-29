Three Family Members Arrested After Confrontation With Police

SAN ANSELMO (CBS SF) — Police arrested three members of a family in the unincorporated community of San Anselmo last week after a confrontation over an arrest warrant at their home.

Officers from the Central Marin Police Authority arrived at the Floribel Avenue home on Dec. 22 with a warrant to arrest Thomas Pope Jr., 22, on suspicion of possession of stolen property.

Police say his parents, Thomas Pope Sr. and Gardner Pope, both obstructed officers from serving the warrant to their son.

Gardner Pope also allegedly assaulted an officer, according to police.

She was arrested on suspicion of battery on a police officer and both she and her husband were arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and were taken to the Marin County Jail.

Officers eventually found their son at the home and also arrested him.

