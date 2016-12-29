Two Wounded In San Jose Home Invasion

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Armed robbers forced their way into a San Jose home late Wednesday, opening fire and leaving two men wounded, authorities said.
San Jose police said the incident took place around 10 p.m. in a home in the 1100 block of Peach Court.
Officers responding to a 911 call discovered two men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to Regional Medical Center, but their condition had not been released.
Investigators said two suspects who were armed with handguns forced their way into the home, exchanged words with the occupants and then at least one of the suspects opened fire.
The suspects fled the scene and remained at large early Thursday. No description of the suspects had been released.