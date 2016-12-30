Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds To Be Buried Together

December 30, 2016 3:53 PM
Filed Under: 2016 Celebrity Deaths, Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Funeral, Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — Debbie Reynolds’ son says his mother and sister, actress Carrie Fisher, will have a joint funeral and will be buried together.

Todd Fisher says the actresses will be buried together at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Hollywood Hills, which is the final resting place of many celebrities.

Fisher says no date for the funeral has been set, but it will be private. A public memorial is being contemplated, but no plans have been finalized.

Earlier Friday, the Los Angeles coroner’s office released Fisher’s body to her family. Chief of Operations Brian Elias says an examination of Fisher was done but he stopped short of calling it an autopsy and would not provide any details on what tests were done.

Carrie Fisher died Tuesday and Reynolds died the next day.

© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia