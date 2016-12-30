Dell Gets First Career Shutout in Sharks’ 2-0 Victory

SAN JOSE (CBS/AP) — Rookie Aaron Dell stopped 21 shots to get his first career shutout and the San Jose Sharks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 on Friday night.

Patrick Marleau scored on a power play late in the first period, and the Sharks won their fourth straight and eighth of nine. Justin Braun added a late goal.

Marleau has now scored a game-winning goal against every NHL team. He has 95 career game-winners.

Flyers goalie Steve Mason left following the first period. He was hit by a puck on an exposed part of his hand, apparently a shot by Brent Burns, who has one of the hardest shots in the league. Mason saved 11 of 12 shots.

Anthony Stolarz was excellent in relief, keeping the Flyers in the game with 21 saves in 22 chances.

Dell, appearing in his sixth career game, outshined his counterparts. The Flyers’ Dale Weise had a shot ricochet off the post with just under six minutes to play, the closest Philadelphia came to tying it.

Marleau’s goal came after a couple of rebounds off Mason. Marc-Edouard Vlasic took a shot that bounced in front of the net, and Kevin Labanc poked at it before Marleau flipped it over Mason’s right shoulder.

Vlasic left the game late after taking a puck to the face.

Braun scored in the final five minutes of the game, slapping it into the top of the net after taking a pass from Joe Pavelski.

The Sharks beat the Flyers for the sixth consecutive game and are 17-1-2 against them since 2002.

NOTES: Mason has started 20 of the past 22 games. … The Flyers have given up five power-play goals over the last three games. … Marleau scored the 89th power-play goal of his career. … Sharks C Tommy Wingels sat for the third straight game.

UP NEXT:

Sharks: Travel for a game at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night and then return home for three games.

