Official Calls For Richmond Wrecking Yard Closure After Fire

RICHMOND (CBS SF/AP) — A car wrecking yard in Richmond that caught fire earlier this month and destroyed more than 150 cars had been cited for numerous violations, and one elected official is calling for it to be shut down.

The fire broke out at Deal Auto Wrecking on Dec. 16. Dark plumes of smoke could be seen in the East Bay and San Francisco. Residents and schools were sheltered in place for hours. No one was injured.

The East Bay Times reports the fire has prompted county Supervisor John Gioia to call for the place to be shuttered. He says it should not be located so close to homes.

The fire was listed as one-alarm but required additional, specialized crews and equipment from the nearby Chevron Richmond Refinery.

The Chevron crews provided the foam fire retardant that was the key to eventually dousing the blaze, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Robert Marshall said.

County inspectors found hazardous materials that were not labeled and toxic materials that were not properly reported to the state and employees. The caretaker of the business could not be reached for comment by the newspaper.

