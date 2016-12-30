Steph Curry Sneakers Raise $45,201 for Oakland Fire Victims

December 30, 2016 7:06 PM
Filed Under: Charity, Charity Auction, Deadly Oakland Warehouse Fire, Ghost Ship, Ghost Ship Fire, Steph Curry, Stephen Curry

OAKLAND (CBS/AP) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has raised $45,201 for victims of the Oakland warehouse fire by auctioning off two pairs of sneakers.

RELATED: Curry’s Ghost Fire Shoes Raise Money For Victims

The Warriors said Friday that the shoes Curry wore against the New York Knicks on Dec. 15 were auctioned off to an anonymous bidder for $30,101. The “Oakland Strong” shoes feature the words “OAKLAND” down the side of the left shoe and “STRONG” down the side of the right shoe in Golden State’s yellow and blue colors.

The pregame “Ghost Ship” shoes that feature the words “GHOST SHIP” in graffiti-style script down the side of each shoe went to an anonymous bidder for $15,100.

Both have the initials of all 36 victims printed on them.

Curry had posted on Twitter to advertise the eBay auction.

The fire broke out Dec. 2 during a party at the Ghost Ship warehouse.

© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia