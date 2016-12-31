BART, Caltrain, AC Transit Offer Bay Area NYE Revelers Extended Hours, Free Rides

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — News Year’s Eve revelers will have several transportation options both Saturday night and during the early morning hours on Sunday, as many Bay Area transportation agencies have announced free rides as well as extended hours.

Caltrain, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District and San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will offer free rides, as well as extended hours starting Saturday night and going into early Sunday morning, according to transportation officials.

While BART will not be offering free rides on New Year’s Eve, BART will provide additional service lasting through 3 a.m., BART officials said.

On VTA light rail and buses, the free rides will begin at 8 p.m. and last until 5 a.m., VTA officials said. For schedules and more information, riders can visit http://www.vta.org.

Caltrain will increase service in addition to the free rides and extended hours. Free service will begin at 8 p.m. After midnight, Caltrain will offer four additional southbound trains, making all stops to the San Jose Diridon station, though 2:15 a.m. For more information, riders can visit http://www.caltrain.com.

Sam Trans will also offer free rides between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Riders can visit http://www.samtrans.com for more information.

Muni will offer free rides from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Some bus lines will offer extended service as well as some underground lines, Muni officials said. For more information, riders can visit http://www.sfmta.com.

Free rides on AC Transit will also be offered between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. For bus schedules and routes, riders can visit http://www.actransit.org.

BART will run a standard Saturday service on New Year’s Eve until 8 p.m., after which it will operate on a special service schedule until 3 a.m., according to BART officials.

Trains will run every 20 minutes after midnight, with extra trains standing by in downtown San Francisco after the fireworks show along the Embarcadero.

In order to prevent large crowds at West Oakland, Embarcadero and Montgomery stations, BART will modify some lines starting at 8 p.m. Service to and from the East Bay will be split between Embarcadero and Montgomery stations, BART officials said.

Pittsburg/Bay Point and Richmond line trains heading into San Francisco will not stop at Embarcadero station. Riders heading to the fireworks show along the Embarcadero must exit at Montgomery station.

Dublin/Pleasanton and Fremont lines will bypass both Montgomery and West Oakland stations, stopping first in the East Bay at Lake Merritt station.

Millbrae and Daly City lines will make all San Francisco stops. After the fireworks show finishes, BART recommends that riders heading toward the Peninsula wait for trains at Montgomery station.

For more information about BART service on News Year’s Eve, riders can visit http://www.bart.gov.