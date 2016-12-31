Suspect In Benicia Burglaries Arrested In Southern California

December 31, 2016 2:55 PM
BENICIA (CBS SF) — A man sought by police for burglarizing two Benicia convince stores last week was arrested in Southern California Monday, police said.

Burglary in Benicia

(Benicia Police Dept. / Facebook)

Vallejo resident Bruce McKenzie, 20, was arrested in Temecula on suspicion of burglary, according to police.

Police had been seeking McKenzie since last week after he allegedly broke into two Benicia convenience stores on Dec. 20.

After McKenzie’s arrest, detectives found McKenzie in possession of a shirt he allegedly wore in the Benicia burglaries, police said.

Investigators also believe McKenzie is responsible for several other burglaries in the Los Angeles area, according to police.

At around 3:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of an alarm going off at the Super Stop at the Southampton Shopping Center at 816 Southampton Road. Officers saw that the front glass door had been smashed in, police said.

Minutes later, officers learned a nearby market at the Chevron gas station at 2054 Columbus Parkway had also been burglarized. An employee there also found that the front glass door had been broken, according to police.

After watching security video from both businesses, officers determined the same suspect was responsible for both crimes.

The suspect was able to take an undisclosed amount of cash from both locations, police said.

After working with detectives in Napa, officers were eventually able to identify the suspect as McKenzie.

