Sword-Wielding Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Richmond Business Patrons

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A man was taken into custody after using a 2-foot-long sword to threaten patrons of a Richmond business, police said Friday night.
The resident making the report also told police that the man was knocking things over inside the business located in the city’s Northern District.
While officers were responding, an employee of the business called and said that the man had destroyed things inside the business and fled on 23rd Street.
Police found the man, took the sword and placed him custody.
No one was injured in the incident, police said.
© Copyright 2016 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed