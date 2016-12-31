Warriors Invite Family Of Target Christmas Eve Stabbing Victim To Mavs Game

December 31, 2016 9:53 PM
Filed Under: Game, Mavericks, Nicole Simmons, Oracle, Tyrone Griffin, Warriors

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Golden State Warriors invited the family a man who was stabbed in a Target store on Christmas Eve to Friday night’s game against the Mavs.

Nicole Simmons and her four children were seated courtside as guests of the team.

Simmons’ boyfriend Tyrone Griffin was stabbed to death at the Target store after he allegedly asked two men to turn down their music. Griffin, 36, was shopping with 2 of his children for last-minute Christmas gifts.

Police have arrested suspects Frankie and Jessie Archuleta. Both Hayward residents were scheduled to appear in court last week to face murder charges.

