Women Suing Lyft Claim Driver Showed Up Drunk, Caused Horrific Crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Two Southern California women are suing Lyft.

They claim the guy dispatched to be their designated driver showed up drunk and caused a crash that nearly killed them.

Lisa Hite and Teri Cortines said their Sunday morning Lyft ride last September ended in a horrifying crash.

“I kind of felt us turning left, and next think I know, I was flipping,” said Hite.

“I thought I was going to die in that car,” added Cortines.

They had called a Lyft so they could have a couple drinks and watch football. Instead, police arrested their Lyft driver for being under the influence.

He’s accused of making an illegal left turn through oncoming traffic and causing the severe crash.

“You can’t believe at 10:00 in the morning that a Lyft driver is going to be picking you up drunk,” said Cortines.

“It was shocking to say the least,” added Hite.

They both went to the hospital with bruises, cuts and soreness. Hite says she even suffered a heart attack immediately after the crash.

They’re now working with an attorney and filed a lawsuit this week against the driver and the company, Lyft.

Attorney Paul N. Philips said the company should be doing more.

“More regular checks, more DMV checks, probably implement driver training course,” he said.

Lyft sent this statement:

“Safety is our top priority and we were saddened to hear about this incident. We have a strict zero-tolerance drug and alcohol policy for Lyft drivers and any behavior threatening the safety of a Lyft community member is not tolerated. The driver has been permanently banned from using Lyft.

“I will never be able to get into another ride-share vehicle and be comfortable again, ever,” said Hite.

Which is a bit ironic since Hite is a driver for Uber. But she’s now questioning all ride-sharing companies’ practices.

“I applied and did the application and gave them all my information and I was approved within 24 hours,” said Hite. “I’m not sure that’s adequate to actually check my background.”

Both women say they’ll never be the same.

“It was just, such a traumatic event, and it’s not just what happened that day, it’s what’s still happening,” said Cortines. “It’s the pain — I’m still in every day.”