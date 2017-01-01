Bay Area’s First 2017 Baby Born To Marine Couple

January 1, 2017 5:54 AM
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A baby girl was born in San Jose 12 seconds after midnight, likely making her the first Bay Area baby of 2017.

Grace Emily Moreno was born at O’Connor Hospital to Leslie and Edwin Moreno. She weighs 6 pounds and 11 ounces and is 20 inches long, her father said. She is their third child.

“Everything went perfect, thanks to the nurses and Dr. Dale Capulong,” who delivered the baby, Edwin Moreno said.

The family lives at the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in San Diego County, where Grace’s father is stationed. The Morenos were in San Jose visiting family and did not expect to go into labor on New Year’s Eve.

“God knows when the baby’s born, and that’s what matters,” Edwin Moreno said.

When asked about their hopes for the new year, Leslie and Edwin Moreno said a quick recovery and a happy, healthy baby.

