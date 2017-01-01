BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic Map

Ed Sheeran Announces New Music Via Twitter

January 1, 2017 11:20 AM
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran, James Corden, New Music, Twitter

By Brian Ives

(RADIO.COM) – Ed Sheeran is starting 2017 off with new music. In a video that he tweeted late on New Year’s Eve, he held up a hand written sign saying, “New Music Coming Friday!”

Earlier in the month, he changed his Twitter profile picture and his twitter page’s stage image to solid light blue, a signal that other changes were on the way.

Twitter reacted to the news quickly, with Late Late Show host James Corden among those expressing excitement (some were also excited because One Direction’s Harry Styles tweeted “It’s 2017. Be Nice. Be Good.”

