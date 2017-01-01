Good Samaritan Rescues Driver From Fiery Crash

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A Good Samaritan rushed to a burning car on Highway 101 in San Jose early Sunday, pulling the driver from the fiery wreckage.
The California Highway Patrol said the crash took place at around 1 a.m. on northbound 101 near McKee Road. A car swerved across several lanes before flipping over and catching on fire.
A Good Samaritan named Abner arrived on the scene and quickly rushed to the burning vehicle to help the driver who was in the vehicle alone.
“There is something in your heart that makes you run and help others,” he told KPIX 5.
CHP Sgt. Daniel Hill said the driver has been taken into custody in suspicious of driving under the influence.
No serious injuries were reported in the crash.