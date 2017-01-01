Reports: Trent Baalke Out As 49ers GM

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Embattled San Francisco 49ers General Manager Trent Baalke has been told he will not be with the team going forward, according to numerous reports Sunday.

CBS Jason La Confora reported Saturday evening the York family had a meeting last week to discuss the team’s historic collapse.

It apparently was determined that Baalke needed to go and that head coach Chip Kelly’s future with the 2-13 team was also in question.

As kickoff approached for Sunday’s season finale, rumors grew more intense.

San Francisco is expected to make sweeping changes, dismissing both HC Chip Kelly and GM Trent Baalke, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2017

The story is posting now on @NLF.com: #49ers are expected to fire coach Chip Kelly and GM Trent Baalke, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2017

Teams don’t make any moves when it comes to players or coaches without oversight from the general manager. So when times are good and the team is winning, you’re a genius. When a team falls well short of the expectations of their fans, you are a bum.

Baalke was a guest recently on KNBR 680 in San Francisco and was asked about the failures.

“You know, they give us everything we need and I’ve said that,” he told the station. “I’ve gone public with that. If we don’t get it done, put it on me.”

“We’ve got all the resources necessary. Funding has never been an issue at the free agent market, or any other thing that we’ve needed. So, it falls strictly on my shoulders. I’m disappointed, I’m disappointed with the outcome up until now.”

Baalke said he also feels for the fans and for the 49ers ownership.

“(Losing is) a draining experience,” he said. “I feel bad for the fans, I feel bad for a lot of people, the ownership in particular.”

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick could also be playing in his final game Sunday.

Kaepernick originally signed a $114 million, six-year contract with the 49ers in 2014, but restructured it down to a two-year deal this past October — one day after replacing Blaine Gabbert as San Francisco’s starting quarterback.

The new contract, much more franchise-friendly than the original deal, converting Kaepernick’s game bonuses into guaranteed money, includes a clause allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent in 2017.

That, coupled with rumors San Francisco’s front office is willing to move on from its 2011 second-round pick, has fueled speculation that Sunday’s game could be Kaepernick’s last in a 49ers uniform.