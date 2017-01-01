2 Dead In Separate San Francisco New Year Shootings

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police are investigating two separate fatal shootings that occurred Sunday morning in San Francisco, police said.

At 2:13 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person injured by a shooting near 26th and Shotwell streets, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

Hours later, at around 11:25 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting near Third and Oakdale streets.

There, officers found a male victim who had been shot in the face. He was taken to a hospital where he died a short while later, according to police.

Police do not believe the two fatal shootings are related.

Additionally, they did not find any evidence that either shooting was gang-related. Nonetheless the police’s Gang Task Force is investigating the incidents as standard protocol, police said.

No arrests were made in either shooting and suspect descriptions were not immediately available.

