49ers CEO Jed York Apologizes For Terrible Season After Firing Head Coach, GM

SANTA CLARA (KPIX 5) — The San Francisco 49ers are cleaning house. They just sacked their Head Coach and General Manager after a dismal season.

The team’s owner, Jed York is facing tough questions about the team’s past, and its future, and his role in controlling it.

The CEO held a press conference at Levi’s Stadium on Monday where he was very frank.

He started off by apologizing to the fans for a terrible season and said it’s time for a clean slate.

Again.

York knows he has haters out there.

When asked about whether he should be removed from his position he said, “I own this football team. You don’t dismiss owners.”

He also recognized that this isn’t unfamiliar territory to 49ers fans.

“I apologize for a 2 and 14 season. I apologize for being back here again and making a change. But I think it’s very important that we reestablish a championship culture.”

Former GM Trent Baalke was with the team for 12 years and built the team that went to the Super Bowl in 2012, while Chip Kelly was the head coach for only a single season. Both are now history.

Fans are speaking out and saying the wrong guy got fired.

“I think he’s a great coach,” said Chloe Eicher. “It’s not like anything that happened this season is remotely Chip Kelly’s fault. I think the problem lays with Jed York.”

“Looks like time for a new GM and Head Coach, and a throwback to the old years of the championship 49ers,” said another fan.

York agrees with the latter part of that statement. He says he wants to start rebuilding his organization in a smart way that may take some time, but will eventually make the 49ers a Super Bowl caliber team once again.

We caught up with center Daniel Kilgore after the press conference and he told us what he would change about the team.

“The culture. Get some guys in here that bring it every day. A professional approach every day. And a winning attitude.”

The only other time a NFL team fired its coaches in back to back seasons is when the 49ers did it in 1976-1977.

As for to when York wants to fill these two positions, he said he wants to take whatever time he needs to make sure whomever he hires is a good fit for the team. He doesn’t know if he’ll hire a GM first, or a coach first.