North Bay Father, Son Ride On Rose Parade Float

January 2, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: American Heart Association, CPR, Forestville, Lewis Griffith, Rose Bowl Parade, Steve Griffity

FORESTVILLE (CBS SF) — The 128th Annual Rose Parade was especially memorable for a North Bay father and son.

That’s because 15-year-old Lewis Griffith and his father Steve were special guests on the American Heart Association and Union Bank float.

Both hail from Forestville.

The float was called ‘Keep the Beat Alive’ to honor young heroes and the people they save using CPR.

Lewis and his dad helped get it ready for Monday’s parade in Pasadena.

They were selected to ride on the float because when Steve went into cardiac arrest 2 years ago, Lewis performed CPR and saved his father’s life.

According to daughter Ella, Steve was especially lively. The pair were on the non-televised side of the float but that didn’t matter. They had big fun.

Steve secured tickets for him and Lewis to see the Rose Bowl game afterward, so it was a great day for family.

This was the first year in history that the Rose Parade was not held on January 1.

Other floats featured waterfalls and a roller coaster. Three survivors rode a float honoring the 49 killed in the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

