Sausalito Police Arrest Suspect For Shooting Man With Flare Gun

SAUSALITO (CBS SF) — A man was arrested Sunday in Sausalito on suspicion of shooting another man with a flare gun, police said.

Brian Hagan, 50, of Sausalito was arrested and taken to the county jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police were sent at 2:46 p.m. to the 1900 block of Bridgeway on a call from someone who told police there was a fight at a laundromat.

When officers arrived they found a man bleeding from his chest.

The victim alleged to officers that he was in a fight with Hagan and that Hagan shot him with a flare gun, according to police.

The victim also said the two men were in a fight because of a disagreement they had earlier in the day.

Police said that Hagan left the laundromat before officers arrived. Officers found him nearby at a marina.

After an investigation, police concluded that Hagan intentionally shot the victim.

Hagan’s bail is set at $50,000.

The victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the fight and shooting or who saw it to call them at (415) 289-4170.

