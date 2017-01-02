Sausalito Police Arrest Suspect For Shooting Man With Flare Gun

SAUSALITO (CBS SF) — A man was arrested Sunday in Sausalito on suspicion of shooting another man with a flare gun, police said.
Brian Hagan, 50, of Sausalito was arrested and taken to the county jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
Police were sent at 2:46 p.m. to the 1900 block of Bridgeway on a call from someone who told police there was a fight at a laundromat.
When officers arrived they found a man bleeding from his chest.
The victim alleged to officers that he was in a fight with Hagan and that Hagan shot him with a flare gun, according to police.
The victim also said the two men were in a fight because of a disagreement they had earlier in the day.
Police said that Hagan left the laundromat before officers arrived. Officers found him nearby at a marina.
After an investigation, police concluded that Hagan intentionally shot the victim.
Hagan’s bail is set at $50,000.
The victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Police are asking anyone who has information about the fight and shooting or who saw it to call them at (415) 289-4170.
