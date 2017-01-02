Vacaville Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Welfare Fraud, Running Drug House

VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — Four people were arrested Friday morning at a Vacaville apartment during an investigation into welfare fraud, police said.

Officers arrived at an apartment at 942 Callen Street to serve a search warrant to a man suspected of welfare fraud, according to police.

Detectives were investigating Vacaville resident Billy Lugenbeel, 53, because they believed he was illegally renting out spaces at his government-subsidized apartment and profiting from his government assistance, police said.

During the search warrant service, officers found evidence of welfare fraud and other crimes and arrested four people.

Lugenbeel was arrested on suspicion of welfare fraud, maintaining a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Robert Rawlinson, 50, of Vacaville was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a modified replica firearm and possession of a billy club.

Lacey Beste, 33, of Vacaville was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angelo Lyons, 33, of Vacaville was arrested for having four outstanding warrants.

All four were booked into the Solano County Jail, according to jail records.