Vallejo Woman In ‘Gone Girl’ 2015 Kidnapping Target Of Online Harassment

VALLEJO (KPIX) — The woman at the center of a bizarre kidnapping plot in Vallejo posted on Facebook that she’s still being harassed by strangers who send her horrible, obscene messages accusing her of faking the whole thing.

It was almost two years ago when Vallejo police held a now-infamous press conference accusing Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn of an elaborate kidnapping hoax.

As it turned out, the kidnapping was real and the culprit is now behind bars. Despite that the couple is still being harassed and bullied online.

One message, sent on New Year Day begins with a question: “Are you that horrible, lying woman who faked her own kidnapping?”

Denise Huskins posted the message to her Facebook account along with another from a person who calls himself Jeffrey McFadden: “You are such a horrible person … I’d like to slap you a few times.” The rest of the note is too vulgar to show.

“Unfortunately,” Huskins says, “This is just one example of countless messages like this I have received.”

Huskins says such online hostility has had an impact. “After reading this, I went into one of my many PTSD episodes of terror,” Huskins said.

Huskins and her boyfriend, Aaron Quinn, have been on an emotional and legal roller coaster ride since March, 2015, when she was kidnapped from Mare Island and held for ransom before being released two days later.

Police didn’t believe her story at first but, months later, the kidnapper — Matthew Muller — broke into another home and was captured. Muller eventually pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in March.

Both Huskins and Quinn have stayed out of the limelight, preferring to speak through their attorney but, on Sunday, Quinn also broke his silence on social media, calling for people to “remember: words are powerful. Use them to lift people up instead of tearing them down.”