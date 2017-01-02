BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic Map

Winter Storm Warning For Eastern Sierra, North Of Reno

January 2, 2017 2:08 PM
RENO, Nev. (CBS/AP) — Blowing snow is creating poor visibility for travelers east and west of Reno as a winter storm makes its way into the Sierra Nevada, where a foot or more of snow is expected around Lake Tahoe by Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Monday for the Sierra’s eastern front north of Reno in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The warning goes into effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Thursday for an area around Lake Tahoe stretching south to Mammoth Lakes, California.

The service said about 2 inches of snow had fallen on the west edge of Reno Monday afternoon, with as much as a foot at the top of some Tahoe ski resorts.

Nearly 7 inches of snow was reported about 70 miles north of Reno near Susanville, California.

Meantime, Northstar got 7 inches overnight, Heavenly had 3 to 6 inches and Kirkwood had 2 inches. Dozens of lifts and trails are open.

The resorts anticipate significant snow in the region all week.

