Bay Area Rainstorm Brings Flooding And Power Outages

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A rainstorm has brought power outages, flooding and airport delays to the San Francisco Bay Area.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, PG&E reported roughly 10,550 PG&E customers without electrical service

due to stormy weather, according to a spokesperson for the utility.

Roughly 3,900 customers lost power in the Guerneville area of Sonoma County around 5:40 p.m. when a tree fell on a power line. Crews are working to safely restore service, but there’s no estimate for when the power will come back on.

There are two separate outages in the Woodacre area of Marin County. An outage affecting roughly 1,214 customers began at 4:28 p.m., and another affecting roughly 3,120 customers began at 5:23 p.m.

In San Francisco there are roughly 1,335 customers affected by a series of outages. On the Peninsula there are 3,160 customers without power.

The East Bay has roughly 610 customers without power and there are roughly 225 customers affected in the South Bay, according to PG&E.

Flooding has closed a roadway in Rohnert Park this evening, according to the city’s Department of Public Safety.

Localized flooding has closed southbound lanes of Snyder Lane from Rohnert Park Expressway to the entrance of the community center at 5401 Snyder Lane, according to a statement issued late Tuesday afternoon.

The northbound lanes are still open, however, drivers have been asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

