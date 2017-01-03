Best Consignment Shops In San Francisco To Sell Clothing And Accessories

By Randy Yagi



The busy holiday season is finally over and one of the more pleasant challenges you may encounter is to find extra room in your closet for your new clothing. One of the best ways to help sort out your favorites from your seldom used items is by selling or consigning to a local businesses. Not only will your wardrobe collection be more neatly arranged, you’ll also have the opportunity to make some extra cash by selling your light used clothing, accessories and other items. To help get a fresh start on the New Year, here are five of the best consignment shops in San Francisco to sell your unwanted clothing and accessories.

Cris Consignment

2056 Polk St.

San Francisco, CA 94109

(415) 474-1191

www.crisconsignment.com 2056 Polk St.San Francisco, CA 94109(415) 474-1191 Located in the Russian Hill neighborhood, Cris Consignment is a nationally acclaimed luxury consignment store featuring lightly used men’s and women’s vintage and designer clothing and accessories. A unique presence for high-end fashion for 30 years, Cris Consignment is led by its well respected owner Cris Zander, the popular store offers a very impressive collection of discounted designer clothing from such prominent brands as Fendi, Gucci, Hermès, Louis Vuitton and Prada, with new arrivals appearing on a regular basis. Consignment prices are decided upon between Ms. Zander and her staff and the customer and the proceeds are split 50/50 once an item has been sold. Sample items currently available through the store’s website include a Balmain Black Leather Blazer with Gold Buttons, a gorgeous Louis Vuitton Cream and Black Dress with Crinkled Patent and a Prada Gold Purse.

Crossroads Trading Company

1901 Fillmore St.

San Francisco, CA 94115

(415) 775-8885

www.crossroadstrading.com 1901 Fillmore St.San Francisco, CA 94115(415) 775-8885 With more than 100 “Best Of” awards over 25 very successful years, there is no question Crossroads ranks among the best consignment shops in San Francisco. A locally owned business that has expanded to several locations nationwide, the original store can still be found at the corner of Fillmore and Bush and remains as popular as when it first opened its doors in 1991. Featuring a constantly changing inventory of chic clothing and accessories for men and women, Crossroads is currently buying branded items for the winter season at 50 percent in trade or 33 percent in cash for items like trench coats, heavy sweaters, structured handbags and ankle boots but may also accept lightly used fashion items for spring. Crossroads also offers consignment on higher-end items and payments of 50 percent of a sale and checks are mailed directly to the consignor twice a month. Additionally, items may be dropped off or mailed in for convenience. All items for sale or consignment must be clean, free of stains and in excellent condition. In addition to the flagship store on Fillmore Street, Crossroads has three other San Francisco locations – Haight Street, Irving Street and Market Street.

Jane Consignment

2249 Clement St.

San Francisco, CA 94121

(415) 751-5511

www.jane-consignment.com 2249 Clement St.San Francisco, CA 94121(415) 751-5511 Marking its 15th year in business earlier this year, Jane Consignment is a delightful boutique store located in the heart of the Outer Richmond district. Known for quality service and attention to fine details, Jane’s motto is “A Breath of Fresh Air” and features a “deliciously eclectic” blend of women’s designer clothing and accessories. Consignments are taken by appointment and talented store owner Jane Wilson accepts a variety of next-to-new women’s clothing, shoes, purses and other accessories from styles like couture, classic, vintage, retro and ethnic. A minimum of five items are needed to open a consignment account, with prices set by the store and consignors receive 40 percent of the final sales price. Merchandise can be displayed for approximately three months although items are subject to possible price reductions.

Simply Chic

3038 Fillmore St.

San Francisco, CA 94123

(415) 775-2888

www.simplychicsf.com 3038 Fillmore St.San Francisco, CA 94123(415) 775-2888 In business since 2008, Simply Chic was named this year’s Best Vintage and Consignment store from a popular Bay Area reader’s poll. Specializing in the resale of lightly used high-end clothing and accessories, the fashionable boutique store prides itself as the “Number 1 Consignment Shop in San Francisco”and consigns at fair market value for such leading brands as Bulgari, Givenchy, Tiffany and Vera Wang. Competitive pricing on clothing and other fine items are accessed by the boutique store’s professional staff led by founder May Warren, who also serves as the store’s director and head of authentication and merchandising. Sellers receive half of the proceeds of a sold piece of clothing, accessories or handbags and 70 percent for everything above $3,000. Although no appointment is necessary for consignments, it may be helpful to make advance arrangements, particularly on weekends. White glove service by appointment is also available within the Bay Area.

Sui Generis

2231 Market St.

San Francisco, CA 94114

(415) 437-2231

www.suigenerisconsignment.com 2231 Market St.San Francisco, CA 94114(415) 437-2231 Recently honored by the City of San Francisco for its 10th year in business, Sui Generis was once described by the New York Times as a “consignment run if by museum curators.” Known for stellar service. high-quality designer clothing and accessories and of course its exceptionally curated collection, the locally owned business led by partners Miguel Lopez and Gabriel Yańez carries an enormous selection of designer labels, such as Bottega Veneta, Tom Ford, Versace and Vivienne Westwood. Consignments are available on weekdays by appointment and consignors will receive 40 percent of the selling price with no other stocking fees. Sui Generis maintains the flagship men’s store in the Upper Market/Castro neighborhood and a women’s store in the Cow Hollow neighborhood on Union Street near Fillmore. Selected items on consignment will be featured on the company website, in addition to other online marketplaces via social media. First time consignors to Sui Generis are advised to bring in at least $500 of sales-worthy merchandise.