BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic Map

Carrie Fisher’s Daughter Billie Lourd Speaks Out On Deaths Of Mother And Grandmother

January 3, 2017 11:45 AM
Filed Under: Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Instgram, Scream Queens, Star Wars

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) – Billie Lourd says the support she’s received since the deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, has given her strength.

Lourd posted a photo of herself with Fisher and Reynolds on her official Instagram account Monday.

She wrote, “Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist.” She went on to say that “there are no words” to describe how much she will miss them.

Fisher and Reynolds died one day apart last week. The 24-year-old Lourd is the daughter of Fisher and talent agent Bryan Lourd.

She is an actress who co-starred with her mother in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and on Fox’s TV series “Scream Queens,” which just finished airing its second season.

TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Best Snowy Destinations For A Cozy Cottage Getaway
Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia