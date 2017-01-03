Chicago & The Doobie Brothers Kicks Off Summer Tour In Concord

By Radio.com Staff
(RADIO.COM) – Chicago and The Doobie Brothers will hit the road together in 2017.
“The perfect summer line-up, playing dozens of the best-loved rockin’ pop classics. I’m happy to be hangin’ out with our ‘Doobie’ friends… a great band,” said Robert Lamm of Chicago in a prepared statement.
“We are so excited to once again be sharing the stage with our wonderful friends Chicago! They’re a great band, and musically we fit together very well,” added Tom Johnston of The Doobie Brothers.
The run of co-headlining dates kicks off on June 7th in Concord, CA. Tickets go on sale Monday January 9th at 10am.
Check out the full itinerary below:
June 7, 2017 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion
June 9, 2017 Las Vegas, NV Park Theater at Monte Carlo
June 10, 2017 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
June 11, 2017 Phoenix, AZ AK-Chin Pavilion
June 13, 2017 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 16, 2017 Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion
June 17, 2017 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater
June 18, 2017 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 20, 2017 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
June 21, 2017 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 23, 2017 Atlanta, GA Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
June 24, 2017 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilon
June 25, 2017 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park
June 27, 2017 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
June 29, 2017 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 30, 2017 West Palm Beach, FL Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
July 12, 2017 Chicago, IL FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 14, 2017 Indianapolis, IN Klipsch Music Center
July 15, 2017 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
July 16, 2017 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 18, 2017 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
July 19, 2017 Toronto, ON Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
July 21, 2017 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
July 22, 2017 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 23, 2017 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 25, 2017 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 26, 2017 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
July 28, 2017 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
July 29, 2017 Washington, D.C. Jiffy Lube Live
July 30, 2017 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans Amphitheater
