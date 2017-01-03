BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic Map

Disney California Adventure’s Tower of Terror Ride Makes Its Final Drop Before Marvel Makeover

January 3, 2017 12:13 PM
Filed Under: Disneyland, Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel Studios, Ride, Tower of Terror

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBS SF/AP) — Disney’s Twilight Zone Tower of Terror has taken its final plunge before it gets a Marvel Studio makeover.

The Orange County Register reports that fans of the Disney California Adventure ride came in to see the attraction on Monday, its last day of service as a “Twilight Zone” ride.

The newspaper reports that cast members were busy Monday dealing with long lines with wait times of more than two hours.

The tower, which opened in 2004, greeted visitors with the voice of “Twilight Zone” creator Rod Serling, welcoming them to the mock Hollywood Tower Hotel as they were strapped into seats and plunged down an elevator shaft.

Marvel’s producer Kevin Feige announced that the tower will be changing to a “Guardians of the Galaxy” theme when it reopens this summer.

