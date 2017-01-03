Anti-Trump Roadshow Begins Trek From Bay Area To DC

OAKLAND (KCBS) – As Donald Trump prepares to take power, speakers and musicians critical of the President-elect are traveling to Washington D.C. from the Bay Area, holding over a dozen shows along the way.

“Earth 2 Trump” is being called a resistance roadshow. Monday night’s kick-off show in Oakland filled up so quickly, people were turned away at the door.

“Trump is representing the most misogynist, the most racist, and most anti-environment agenda that we’ve seen in recent U.S. history,” said Valerie Love of the Center for Biological Diversity, which is contributing to the tour.

On this 16-city trip, the roadshow is toting a giant see-through globe that they’re asking people to fill with messages resisting the President-elect.

“We want people to plug into action. Be it to pressure our decision makers, to keep a firewall, to block the worst of Trump’s agenda. To get involved in protests and direct action,” Love told KCBS.

The globe was filled with messages on race and gender. Ryan Miller, a former Marine, wrote a message on the environment.

“The sooner that we can embrace more indigenous principles, the more readily we can live in harmony with each other and with Mother Earth,” Miller said.