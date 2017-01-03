Anti-Trump Roadshow Begins Trek From Bay Area To DC

OAKLAND (KCBS) – As Donald Trump prepares to take power, speakers and musicians critical of the President-elect are traveling to Washington D.C. from the Bay Area, holding over a dozen shows along the way.
“Earth 2 Trump” is being called a resistance roadshow. Monday night’s kick-off show in Oakland filled up so quickly, people were turned away at the door.
“Trump is representing the most misogynist, the most racist, and most anti-environment agenda that we’ve seen in recent U.S. history,” said Valerie Love of the Center for Biological Diversity, which is contributing to the tour.
On this 16-city trip, the roadshow is toting a giant see-through globe that they’re asking people to fill with messages resisting the President-elect.
“We want people to plug into action. Be it to pressure our decision makers, to keep a firewall, to block the worst of Trump’s agenda. To get involved in protests and direct action,” Love told KCBS.
The globe was filled with messages on race and gender. Ryan Miller, a former Marine, wrote a message on the environment.
“The sooner that we can embrace more indigenous principles, the more readily we can live in harmony with each other and with Mother Earth,” Miller said.
One Comment
boohoo