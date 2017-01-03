Golden Gate Bridge Movable Median Barrier Undergoing Repairs

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Golden Gate Bridge lanes will not be moved for Tuesday morning’s commute because of damage to the movable median barrier.
According to a Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District spokeswoman, crews discovered a section of the barrier was broken during the last move at 1:30 p.m. Monday. The barrier is out of alignment and unable to be moved, said the spokeswoman.
Engineers and bridge patrol workers do not yet know how the barrier broke, but crews are currently working on the bridge to address the problem, said the spokeswoman.
Three lanes will remain open in both the northbound and southbound directions during Tuesday morning’s commute, instead of the usual four southbound lanes and two northbound lanes.
Repairs are expected to be completed Tuesday.
