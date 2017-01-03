BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic Map

Janet Jackson Gives Birth To First Baby

January 3, 2017 11:09 AM
(CBS SF/ET ONLINE) – Janet Jackson is a new mom! The pop icon, 50, welcomed her first child with husband Wissam Al Mana, on Tuesday, Jan. 3rd.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” the singer’s rep said in a statement. “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Jackson announced her pregnancy back in May, just two weeks shy of her birthday. The news came amid a major tour for Jackson, which she was forced to postpone.

