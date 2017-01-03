BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic Map

Jeffrey Hayden, TV Director & Husband To Eva Marie Saint Dies at 90

January 3, 2017 11:06 AM
Filed Under: Death, Director, Eva Marie Saint, Jeffrey Hayden

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — A spokesman says veteran TV and stage director Jeffrey Hayden has died.

Publicist Jeff Sanderson said Tuesday that Hayden died at home on Dec. 24 after a year of cancer treatment. Hayden was 90.

Hayden directed live TV plays in the 1950s and later series including CBS’ “Cagney & Lacey” and “Magnum, P.I.” He worked extensively in the theater and directed his wife, Oscar-winning actress Eva Marie Saint, both on TV and in plays.

Hayden is survived by Saint, their two children and grandchildren.

TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

