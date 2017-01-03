Jeffrey Hayden, TV Director & Husband To Eva Marie Saint Dies at 90

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — A spokesman says veteran TV and stage director Jeffrey Hayden has died.
Publicist Jeff Sanderson said Tuesday that Hayden died at home on Dec. 24 after a year of cancer treatment. Hayden was 90.
Hayden directed live TV plays in the 1950s and later series including CBS’ “Cagney & Lacey” and “Magnum, P.I.” He worked extensively in the theater and directed his wife, Oscar-winning actress Eva Marie Saint, both on TV and in plays.
Hayden is survived by Saint, their two children and grandchildren.
