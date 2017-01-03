Leaking Sewage Shuts Down Part Of San Francisco’s Hall Of Justice

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco District Attorney’s office at the Hall Of Justice was evacuated Tuesday because of pipes leaking raw sewage, according to officials.

Video from the second floor District Attroney’s office showed liquid raw sewage dripping all over people’s desks and case files.

According to officials, old pipes in the building have been causing trouble for more than six years now.

While the leak is not related to the rainy weather, the DA’s office said the sewage started coming down like a sudden storm.

Some people at the office said the sewage got on them as well as they worked there.

“Unfortunately it’s a new year with the same old problems.” said Alex Bastian with SF District Attorney’s office. “This is disgusting. About 30 workers here at the District Attorney’s office have had to relocate. No one should have to work in these kind of conditions.”

While clean-up was underway, workers said it will take a while for them to get over the latest failure of the sewage pipes in the building.