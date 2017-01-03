Mayor Of Oakland Names New Oakland Police Chief

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Mayor of Oakland has named Anne Kirkpatrick as the new Chief of Police for the City of Oakland.
Kirkpatrick is the former Chief of Police for the City of Spokane, Washington and was also selected to lead organizational development for the Chicago Police Department.
According to sources in Chicago, courtesy of sister station WBMM, Kirkpatrick will be relocating from Chicago to the Bay Area to lead the Oakland Police Department.
In 2016, the Oakland Police Department was rocked by a sex scandal that led to multiple police chiefs leaving their posts.
Sources in the Bay Area confirmed Kirkpatrick’s move to lead the Oakland Police Department.