Ryan Gosling Says Debbie Reynolds Inspired ‘La La Land’ Cast

January 3, 2017 10:13 AM
Debbie Reynolds, La La Land, Ryan Gosling

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (CBS SF/AP) — Ryan Gosling says the late Debbie Reynolds served as an “inspiration” to the cast and crew of his critically-acclaimed musical “La La Land.”

PALM SPRINGS, CA - JANUARY 02: Director Damien Chazelle and actor Ryan Gosling speak onstage at the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 2, 2017 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival)

Ryan Gosling (credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

Gosling thanked Reynolds “for her wonderful career of work” while accepting an award for the film at the Palm Springs Film Festival on Monday night. Gosling says the cast and crew watched Reynolds in the 1952 classic musical “Singin’ in the Rain” every day for inspiration. Gosling calls Reynolds “a truly unparalleled talent.”

(credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Reynolds died Wednesday at the age of 84. She died a day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, died at the age of 60. Fisher died four days after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

 

