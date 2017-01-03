BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic Map

Singer Pink Shares Instagram Photo of New Baby Boy & Sister

Proud Mommy Pink shares first siblings photo on social media... January 3, 2017 8:31 AM
Filed Under: Alecia Moore, Baby, Instagram, Pink

(CBS SF/AP) – Pink has kicked off the new year by sharing the first photo of her new baby with his big sister.

The 37-year-old singer, whose real name is Alecia Moore, posted a picture of her daughter Willow holding baby Jameson on Instagram Sunday . The 5-year-old looks thrilled and has a big smile on her face. She’s also showing off some pink highlights in her hair.

Moore wrote in the caption that she and husband Carey Hart “thank you for your love and we send it back to you in spades.”

Jameson Moon Hart was born on December 26th. Moore and Hart were married in 2006.

