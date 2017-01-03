Unruly Passenger Forces Sydney-SFO Flight To Land In New Zealand

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – A man forced a United Airlines flight from Sydney to San Francisco to be diverted to Auckland on New Year’s Day after he allegedly abused United Airlines crew and passengers.
The 42-year-old American is now in police custody while arrangements are made for him to board a flight back to the United States.
Video footage shows him making racist remarks toward two passengers and standing in the cabin aisle arguing with a crew member about seating.
The plane was about 40 minutes into its flight at the time of the disruption, and turned back to Auckland.
The passengers were put up in a hotel overnight, before the flight continued to San Francisco from Auckland on Monday afternoon.