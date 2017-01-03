BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic Map

Gov. Brown Formally Nominates Becerra For Attorney General

January 3, 2017 10:32 AM
SACRAMENTO (CBS / AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown has formally nominated Xavier Becerra to be California’s next attorney general.

The Democratic governor submitted Becerra’s name to the Legislature Tuesday, the same day Kamala Harris resigned from the attorney general post to take her seat in the U.S. Senate.

The Assembly and Senate will have 90 days to confirm Becerra. Top legislative leaders have spoken highly of Becerra and he’s likely to see a smooth confirmation.

The Democratic Becerra is the highest-ranking Latino in Congress. He has represented parts of Los Angeles for 24 years but faced a less appealing future in Washington after the election of incoming Republican President Donald Trump.

As Brown’s pick for attorney general, he’s taken a combative stance against Trump and promised to defend California’s liberal policies.

