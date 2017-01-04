BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic Map

2 Children Injured, 30 People Displaced By Concord Apartment Fire

January 4, 2017 11:21 PM By Joe Vazquez
Filed Under: Apartment fire, Children, Concord, Displaced, Injured

CONCORD (KPIX 5) — Children were forced to jump out of windows as a fire ravaged an apartment complex in the East Bay on Wednesday evening.

The flames were high and so was the drama at the Lakeside Apartments on Lani Kai Drive in Concord.

Apartment No. 13 caught fire just after 6 p.m. and then quickly spread to three other units. The fire did significant damage to those four apartments, and the rest of the wing had to be evacuated.

Firefighters say they ended up having to rescue two kids.

Contra Costa Co. Fire Protection District Cpt. Lisa Martinez said, “We had two juvenile females that had to be transported to the local hospital to get checked out for some minor injuries. That’s because they went out the rear window….”

About 30 people are out of their homes, 20 adults and 10 children, because the utilities were cut off and won’t be back on until Thursday.

The Red Cross was at the apartment building to help folks find a place to stay the night.

Investigators are still trying to find out what started the fire.

