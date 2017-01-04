Apple’s Enormous Spaceship Campus Nears Completion

CUPERTINO (KPIX 5) — Apple CEO Tim Cook has said Apple employees would start moving into the massive new spaceship campus in Cupertino sometime in 2017.

Well, it’s January. So we wanted to find out what’s going on.

Cupertino Vice Mayor Darcy Paul says city staff informed him that the Apple spaceship campus will be ready for its first employees in the spring of this year.

An Apple spokesperson would not commit to an exact month, but said they expect the new campus to be ready in early 2017.

Recent drone video posted on YouTube shows that the monstrous complex is about to be finished.

Locals have been driving by the mammoth project on Pruneridge Avenue for the last three years.

And while the company would not speak to the specifics of the move, city officials say it’s expected to happen in phases, and a ramped-up fashion.

The City of Cupertino also says Apple has not yet been issued occupancy permits, which it will need before anyone moves in.