Carrie Underwood Shows Off Dog’s Physical Therapy In Adorable Video

By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – Carrie Underwood is momma to more than just her son Isaiah, she’s also momma to her dog Ace, and unfortunately the country singer experienced a scary moment with her pup over the holidays.

In a new video Underwood posted on Instagram, she explained how Ace had suffered a herniated disc right before Christmas. “He was completely paralyzed in his back end for a couple of days and, with rest, soon got mobility back in his right side…his left side is slowly getting better but we have a long way to go,” she wrote in the caption.

The video shows Ace at one of his physical therapy sessions, walking on a treadmill while in a small pool of water that alleviates gravity’s full force on his limbs. Underwood can be heard in the background encouraging Ace. “Good job,” she keeps telling him.

Underwood added in the caption, “He’s taking his physical therapy like a champ! And, of course, this is too adorable not to post!”

