CHP Investigates Shooting At I-580 Off-Ramp In Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) – CHP in Castro Valley have closed the Redwood Road off-ramp of I-580 as authorities investigate a reported shooting.
According to Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened shortly before 12 p.m. when shots were fired between two vehicles on the eastbound 580 off-ramp at Redwood Road.
No victims were hit in the incident, Kelly said. Authorities were at the scene of the shooting searching for evidence.
Authorities had not issued any description of suspect vehicles in the incident so far.