BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic Map

CHP Investigates Shooting At I-580 Off-Ramp In Castro Valley

January 4, 2017 1:37 PM
Filed Under: Castro Valley, CHP, shooting investigation

CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) – CHP in Castro Valley have closed the Redwood Road off-ramp of I-580 as authorities investigate a reported shooting.

According to Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened shortly before 12 p.m. when shots were fired between two vehicles on the eastbound 580 off-ramp at Redwood Road.

No victims were hit in the incident, Kelly said. Authorities were at the scene of the shooting searching for evidence.

Authorities had not issued any description of suspect vehicles in the incident so far.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia