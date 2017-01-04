1 Injured In Solo Car Crash On Highway 4 Near Hercules

HERCULES (CBS SF) – A driver is expected to survive after a spinout crash that blocked lanes of eastbound state Highway 4 near Hercules Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. near the Franklin Canyon Road on-ramp to eastbound Highway 4, where a vehicle spun out and hit the guardrail, CHP Officer Ron Simmons said.
Simmons said officers had initially planned to have a medical helicopter land at a nearby golf course, but instead had the driver taken by ambulance to a hospital after determining the injuries were considered minor.
The two left lanes of eastbound Highway 4 were blocked for more than an hour as a result of the crash. All lanes reopened by 8:20 a.m., according to the CHP.
