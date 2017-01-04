Must See & Must Do Winter Fun at Yosemite’s Nordic Center

(SPONSORED CONTENT) – In Yosemite National Park, the Nordic Center is a full-on-go! It’s your launch point to the most beautiful cross-country skiing and snow shoe treks in the world.
The Nordic Center in Yosemite runs all the equipment you might need. It also has guided trips available. You get access to 90 miles of marked trails and 25 miles of grooved track.
The ultimate cross-country ski trip is to Glacier Point, right across from Half Dome and one of the best views in the world. It’s a 21-mile roundtrip. Advanced skiers can do it in about 10 hours.
The ultimate snow shoe trip is to Dewey Point, to the south rim above Yosemite Valley. A 7-mile roundtrip.
Of course there is a myriad of great winter treks in Yosemite, many are world class. Must do, must see.
To book your stay, visit www.yosemiteexperience.com
Listen to the one minute audio:
CBS SF Bay Area’s Yosemite Experience
For more information, visit cbssf.com/yosemiteexperience
