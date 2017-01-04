Rescue Of Man Trapped Between Trains In SF Slows BART Service

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — BART service was recovering from delays in San Francisco Wednesday evening after fire crews rescued a man who got pinned between train cars at the 24th and Mission Station.
The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted shortly after 6:30 p.m. that crews were involved in an active rescue of a person trapped between two BART train cars on a train bound for the East Bay.
Subsequent posts indicated that the victim was a man who was semi-conscious and pinned between the cars. There was no word on how the man became trapped between train cars.
The station has been closed and BART trains are not stopping at the station during the medical emergency, according to BART. After the rescue, the station remained closed and trains were single tracking through 24th Street.
Transit system riders should expect delays until after the emergency is resolved.
According to San Francisco Fire, the victim was transported to San Francisco General Hospital in serious condition. There was no word on how soon BART service through the station would return to normal.