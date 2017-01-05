California To See More Major Storms In Coming Decades, MIT Scientists Say

January 5, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: BAy Area Storm, California, Climate change, Global warming, MIT

KCBS_740

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – Just as the National Weather Service is telling the Bay Area to prepare for this weekend’s monster storm, scientists at MIT said California could see an increasing number of major storms in the future.

Researchers took a look at California’s extreme storms like one in December of 2014. It was another “Pineapple Express” that dumped 3 inches of rain on the Bay Area in an hour and was dubbed the “Storm of the Decade.”

Using large scale future projections and factoring in policies to restrict global warming, researchers said the Bay Area could see more of those kinds of storms on a seasonal basis.

• ALSO READ: Major Storm Could Cause Flooding At Yosemite This Weekend

“I’m sure that you’re hearing about risks of flooding, landslides, those sorts of things with this impending storm,” Adam Schlosser, senior research scientist at MIT’s Joint Program on the Science and Policy of Global Change.

“These are the sorts of things you’re going to have to be more prepared for,” Schlosser told KCBS.

Schlosser said a better emergency network is needed. “Some sort of more resilient infrastructure or a response system,” he said.

The researchers based their projection on an average global temperature rise of 7 degrees Fahrenheit by the end of the century.

“It’s going to be a different situation for California, the West Coast, by mid-century and beyond if we continue on this path,” Schlosser said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia