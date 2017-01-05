Google Bus Fatally Strikes Woman At West Valley College

SARATOGA (KCBS) – A bus that hit and killed a San Jose woman at West Valley College in Saratoga this week was a so-called “Google Bus” that shuttled employees working for the tech giant.
The crash happened on Tuesday evening.
The bus belongs to Storer Coachways of San Francisco, and had been contracted by Google to ferry its workers between West Valley College and its main Mountain View campus 12 miles away.
The bus driver stopped and is cooperating with investigators.
Police say the victim, identified as Xiaolan Lou, may have been walking home from her job at a nearby retirement center when she was hit.