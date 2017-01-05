Joshua Henry Leads ‘Hamilton’ National Tour In San Francisco

January 5, 2017 2:30 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Tony Award-nominee Joshua Henry, who has been playing Aaron Burr in the Chicago production of “Hamilton,” will take his character on the road in the show’s first national tour.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 30: Actor Joshua Henry, nominee for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for 'Violet,' attends the 2014 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Reception at the Paramount Hotel on April 30, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/WireImage)

Joshua Henry (credit: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage/Getty Images)

Henry will play Burr alongside Michael Luwoye’s Alexander Hamilton and Rory O’Malley’s King George III when the tour starts at the SHN Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco this March. The tour then goes to Los Angeles.

Luwoye has been an alternate Alexander Hamilton on Broadway and O’Malley, Tony-nominated for his work in “The Book or Mormon,” will reprise his work at King George, which he plays on Broadway through Jan. 15.

The trio will be joined by Solea Pfeiffer as Eliza Hamilton, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Angelia Schuyler, Isaiah Johnson as George Washington and Jordan Donica as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson.

