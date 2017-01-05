Resident Injured In San Francisco Condo Complex Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire erupted early Thursday in a San Francisco condo complex, forcing firefighters to rescue an injured resident, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 8:05 a.m. at a three-story building in the Woods condo complex on Clarendon Ave.

Fire spokesman Jonathan Baxter said firefighters rescued an adult victim from inside the condo. The person was transported to Saint Francis Memorial Hospital’s burn center in critical condition.

The rescue was dangerous for fire crews, with one firefighter having his entire leg go through a floor in the condo. He was able to get his leg free and was not injured, according to Baxter.

The blaze was declared under control at 8:37 a.m. after spreading to two adjacent units, causing minor damage.

Baxter said investigators have not yet determined how many people lived inside the building where the fire started and the cause is under investigation.

