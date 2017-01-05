2 Dead In Triple Shooting At San Jose Taqueria

SAN JOSE (KCBS) — Two men were shot to death at a taqueria in San Jose Thursday evening and another was transported to a hospital, police said.
Officers responded to La Mejor Taqueria, in the 2000 block of Story Road, at 7:44 p.m. and found three men who had been shot.
Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say that no suspects have been identified and the motive is still unclear. No other details were immediately available.
The killings are the first of the year in San Jose. Last year, the city recorded 47 homicides, a 25-year high.
